Eagles' Jalen Carter sued in relation to deadly Georgia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles first round pick Jalen Carter is being sued for $40 million.

The father of former Georgia football player Devin Willock filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Carter, the Georgia Athletic Association and others related to the crash that killed his son and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy in January.

LeCroy and Carter were racing cars during the incident. In March, Carter pled no-contest to charges of reckless driving and was given 80 hours of community service, received 12 months of probation, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, along with a driving course.

After the charges and reportedly showing up to his Pro Day out of shape, Carter's draft stock slipped, which allowed the Eagles to select him at No. 9 overall by trading up with the Chicago Bears.

Carter, who has elite quickness for a player his size at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, started nine out of his 13 games last season on Georgia's national championship defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game.

Carter earned first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors after he recorded 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Georgia product signed his rookie deal with the Eagles last week. According to NFL Network, Carter's four-year deal is worth $21,806,84 and includes a fifth-year option.

The Eagles stocked up on former Bulldogs in the NFL Draft by selecting Carter's teammates Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo, adding to the selections of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean last year.

They also acquired running back D'Andre Swift, a former Georgia product and Philly native, in a trade with the Detroit Lions.