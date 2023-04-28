Micah Parsons on Eagles taking Jalen Carter: "Sick to my stomach"

DL Jalen Carter talks with media after getting drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans, of course, we're excited for the Birds to land one of the best players in the NFL Draft in Jalen Carter.

The Eagles selected the Georgia defensive lineman ninth overall after swapping picks with the Chicago Bears to move up one spot in the first round. They also sent a 2024 fourth-rounder to Chicago.

But, not everyone was excited for the Carter selection, including Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Appearing on Bleacher Report's NFL Draft coverage show, Parsons was beside himself when the Eagles took Carter.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

"I'm just so sick to my stomach right now," Parsons said.

"I'm just so shocked eight teams let Jalen Carter fall to nine for this," he added.

Following the pick, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the show to troll Parsons. He even jokingly tried to recruit Parsons to the Eagles.

"Micah, just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point," Brown said. "This great organization... Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis to along with... man, the defense is crazy right now."

Parsons won't have to go against Carter and the Eagles' defensive line on the field because he plays defense, but that unit is sure to cause headaches for quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense this upcoming season.