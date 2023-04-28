2023 NFL Draft: Eagles players react to team selecting Jalen Carter

DL Jalen Carter talks with media after getting drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles made a massive move in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to trade-up and select Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

And Eagles players were ecstatic to see the Birds get one of the best players in the entire draft class.

With Carter coming to Philadelphia, he'll be reunited with former college teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. The trio of Bulldogs won two national championships at Georgia with a tenacious defense.

Both Carter and Dean reacted to the news on Twitter following the selection.

"OOOWEE," Davis tweeted with an Eagles emoji.

"Yesssssiiiiiirrrrrr," Dean quote tweeted aove a picture from Georgia's football account.

Eagles veterans were hype for the move, too.

Wideout A.J. Brown tweeted a GIF of a dog nearly getting away from its owner as a nod to Carter's college, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the fact that he's a dog on the football field.

Cornerback Darius Slay tweeted that the defensive line is about to go "crazy" with the addition of Carter.

The DL go be crazy!! Y’all kno what that mean 👀 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 28, 2023

With Carter being added to the Eagles' pass rush, it should help their secondary out a ton in the passing game.

Carter has elite quickness for a player his size at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds. He started nine out of his 13 games last season on Georgia's national championship defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game.

Carter earned first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors after he recorded 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles.