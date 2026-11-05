Body of missing 10-year-old Jalayshia Allford found in car in Camden County, sources say

Police found the body of 10-year-old Jalayshia Allford inside a car Thursday morning in Camden County, New Jersey, sources said.

Allford has been missing since Oct. 26 and was last seen on North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The body was found in the trunk of a car near the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold early Thursday morning, a law enforcement source told CBS News Philadelphia.

Conflicting information from family members "stunted" the investigation and search efforts, law enforcement sources told CBS News Philadelphia. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office was involved in the investigation due to legal obstacles, but he did not provide details.

Krasner, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other officials are expected to share an update and announce murder charges in the case Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

People tied pink and white balloons outside the West Philadelphia home where Jalayshia lived with a foster mother as news of her death spread Thursday afternoon.

Family members said her foster mother told relatives the girl had gone to her biological mother's home. But those family members stated the biological mother did not have visitation rights and Jalayshia was not at her home.

Investigators searched a backyard dumpster in Lower Merion Township for clues to Jalayshia's disappearance Tuesday night, sources said.

The FBI went to the foster mother's home on North Simpson Street Tuesday night with a search warrant. After no one answered the door, agents forced their way inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.