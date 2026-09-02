Man arrested in attempted robbery of Saquon Barkley's home in Pennsylvania, source says

A Philadelphia man was arrested in connection with two burglaries in Montgomery County and an attempted burglary in Chester County, authorities said Wednesday.

A source told CBS News Philadelphia the attempted burglary was of Eagles RB Saquon Barkley's house in Tredyffrin Township.

Jabir Parker, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony burglary, conspiracy and related offenses, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators allege Parker burglarized two homes in Montgomery County and attempted to rob a home in Chester County between the overnight hours of June 22 and July 18. They claim Parker stole nearly $800,000 and a safe in the Philadelphia suburbs.

According to the DA's office, Parker stole 12 pieces of jewelry worth about $106,700 during a break-in of a home in Bryn Mawr on June 22. Parker then allegedly stole 18 items of jewelry worth about $687,000 and a safe from a home in Wynnewood on July 5.

A source told CBS News Philadelphia that Parker attempted to break into Barkley's home in Malvern on July 18.

Barkley and his family were home at the time and were awoken by suspicious sounds and called the police, a source said.

Investigators said they are seeking additional suspects in connection with the incidents.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.

Parker is being held on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.