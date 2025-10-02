Faith plays major role in the ring for Philadelphia boxing brothers Johnny and Izaac Rivera and their dad

For Philadelphia boxing family, faith plays major role in the ring

For Philadelphia boxing family, faith plays major role in the ring

For Philadelphia boxing family, faith plays major role in the ring

Inside a church in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, a boxing ring doubles as a place of discipline and hope. For the Rivera family, it's where faith and family come together to build a legacy.

Every Sunday, The Rock Calvary Chapel fills with prayer and music. Just steps away, inside the same building, a boxing ring echoes with the sound of gloves hitting bags.

At the center of it all is Johnny Rivera, a man who says he was once "a drug dealer, gangster wannabe kid with a chip on my shoulder."

His life changed when he met Pastor Buddy Osborne, a former Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion who traded the ring for the pulpit.

"To learning God's word, sitting at Bible study listening to Buddy," Rivera said.

Johnny eventually became a professional boxer himself, a sport that holds deep cultural meaning in the Latino community.

Boxing has long been a source of pride in Latino culture, with champions like Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto and Tito Trinidad paving the way. Locally, fans look to Danny "Swift" Garcia, a multiple world champion from North Philadelphia.

Now, Rivera's son — 19-year-old Johnny "Different Breed" Rivera — is training in Garcia's camp. Already undefeated, he holds national titles and international gold medals.

"If I want to be great at it, successful at it, I have to lock in, make sacrifices, and take risks," he said.

Following close behind is his younger brother, Izaac, who already has 100 wins as an amateur fighter.

Together, the Rivera brothers spar, train, and run 15 miles a day. They push each other inside the ring and inspire kids in their community outside of it.

"I have kids looking up to me," Izaac said.

"You have to understand, you got to be right with God," Johnny added.

At the center of their journey is their father, who reminds them of the foundation that changed his life.

"Put God first, your family second, and everything else will fall in line," Johnny said.

From church pews to the boxing ring, the Rivera family is proving that strength doesn't just come from fists. It comes from faith, family and the will to rise above.