Things to do in Philly this weekend – South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, Eagles Autism event, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's festival season in Philadelphia! This weekend, the City of Brotherly Love has a big-time lineup of events showcasing Philly art, music, local brews and best of all, food with events like the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, Roxborough Spring Fest, Made On American Street Festival, Philly Wine Fest and RnB Fest 2024.

Musical faves like Diana Ross, Foghat and Madison Beer will hit the stage in the Delaware Valley this weekend. You can even catch comedy classics like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Bill Maher in town, adding some laughter to an already eventful weekend!

Check out all those events and more as we break down what's going on in Philly this weekend.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

At the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, your stomach will be filled and you're sure to be entertained. This two-day weekend festival features over 100 Philadelphia area food, beverage, jewelry, arts and craft vendors. The S. 9th Street Festival is home to the event's signature greased pole climb where teams race to the top of a 30-foot pole and compete for meats, cheeses, money and other gifts.

The S. 9th Street Festival is this Saturday and Sunday rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keep in mind there will be street closures in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Those closures include

S. 9th Street: Wharton to Fitzwater

Federal Street: Ellsworth, Washington, Carpenter, Christian, Catherine 8th to 10th streets

Montrose: Hall, League, Kimball, Ernest, Annin, Latona 8th to 10th streets

2024 Eagles Autism Challenge

On Saturday, join the 7th annual Eagles Autism Challenge at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 7:15 a.m.

The event aims to raise funds for autism research and care programs, having collected over $25 million since 2018.

This event features three cycling routes - the Wawa Classic 30-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Junior 10-Mile Youth Ride, and two run/walking routes – the FreedomPay 5K Run/Walk, and the West Sensory Walk.

Each route takes participants throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, ending back at the stadium with closing remarks from Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie at the end.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy appearances by Eagles players, coaches, team legends, cheerleaders, and of course Swoop.

The event also offers a variety of activities, including massage tents, sensory-friendly tents, sponsor activations, music, photo booths and refreshments.

The full schedule for the charity event can be found on the Eagle's website.

Phillies vs. Nationals

The Phillies are set to take on the Washington Nationals in a weekend series at Citizens Bank Park. While it'll be an overcast cloudy weekend with a chance for showers, temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the low 70s so you won't be shivering in the stands.

First pitch for Friday's game starts at 6:40 p.m. Saturday will start a tad earlier at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday's closer kicks off at 1:35 p.m. Tickets for Friday night's game start at $57 on Vivid Seats.

Despite losing to the Mets Thursday, the Phillies have been red hot, winning 12 of the last 15 games, including beating the Mets 3 out of 4 games this past week.

The Nationals come into South Philly losing 4 of the last 5 games and fighting to get to a .500 record.

RnB Fest 2024 at The Met Philadelphia

R&B fans, don't cry over the cancellation of the Lovers & Friends Festival. Yes, the Roots Picnic is still weeks away but you can still grab your tickets for 100.3 WRNB's RnB Fest 2024 at The Met Philadelphia on Sunday, May 19.

A night of unforgettable music, sure to satisfy that soulful itch you've been waiting for, headlined by none other than Ashanti who is now expecting a baby with fiancé Nelly after rekindling their love in recent years.

The event features a pop-up beer garden opening at 6 p.m. Food, drinks and live music will be available before the show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The lineup includes beloved R&B acts Lloyd, Mýa and Maeta.

The show begins with an opening act by Joshua Mitchell, RnB Philly's Up Next winner. Mitchell gained local popularity thanks to his karaoke-style performances, covering songs chosen by the audience.

From Prince, Diana Ross and the "Frozen" soundtrack, Mitchell's versatile singing has earned him a spot to share the stage with these R&B legends.

Tickets range from $37.75 to $167.

Roxborough Spring Fest 2024

Drop by the Roxborough Spring Fest this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for a taste of Philly's eclectic music, art, food and brewery scene.

This year's street festival will feature more than 50 artisans' creations, three stages for live music, plus award-winning food trucks.

Spring Fest is family-friendly and appropriate for people of all ages. The annual festival also has a kids-designated area that features a student art showcase from Roxborough students.

Roxborough Spring Fest will be held on Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues.

Made On American Street Festival

What screams summer more than sipping and sampling something locally brewed while walking the Philly streets? This Saturday, the Made On American Street Festival is back for its 18th year celebrating the best beers, ciders, wines and drinks galore in the City of Brotherly Love.

Come for the drinks, stay for the vibes as festival organizers promise some incredible surprise performances by local musicians.

Guests can mill around the street festival's art market and snag a snack from food trucks and nearby restaurants and cafes.

Secure your ticket now before it's too late! Ticket prices range from $50-$300. The Made On American Street Festival runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Punch Buggy Brewing Company.

Philly Wine Fest at the Philadelphia Zoo

For those looking for a more laid-back vibe check out the Philly Wine Fest at the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday.

There are two sessions from 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event features over two dozen wineries offering selections like seasonal reds, whites, rosés and more all on the Zoo's Impala Lawn.

There is also live entertainment throughout the day. Tickets, ranging from $45 to $69, include early bird options and complimentary Zoo access before your session.

This 21+ event promises to bring an exclusive wine-tasting experience in a unique setting.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

"Only Murders in the Building" takes Atlantic City? Two-thirds of the hit Hulu show's trio are set to perform "a comedy extravaganza that will leave you in stitches" at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The iconic duo will take the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster starting at $200.

Bill Maher's The WTF? Tour

If political comedy is more your style, you're in luck. Bill Maher is bringing "The WTF? Tour" to Atlantic City this weekend, too.

The writer, producer and comedian is set to perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at Borgata's Event Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster start at $83.

Madison Beer at The Fillmore

Madison Beer is bringing her "Spinnin Tour" to the City of Brotherly Love. The singer-songwriter is known for songs including "Make You Mine" and "Reckless."

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Fillmore.

LiveNation has tickets for sale starting at $58.31.

Foghat at Golden Nugget

Foghat, which celebrated its 52nd anniversary last year, will be at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City on Saturday. The English rock band is known for "Slow Ride" and "I Just Want to Make Love to You" and is on tour to support the 2023 record "Sonic Mojo."

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster starting at $29.

First State Airshow

If you're in Delaware this weekend, look up! The 2024 First State Airshow is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration team and U.S. Army Golden Knights.

This two-day event at the Dover Air Force Base is free and open to the public. Gates open at 9 a.m., and performances start at 11:30 a.m.

Diana Ross' Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024 Tour

Know for her larger-than-life and fabulous outfit changes, "The Boss" Diana Ross will make a stop in Newark, New Jersey Friday night at the New Jersey Performing Art Center at 8 p.m.

Just starting her tour on May 16, the former Supremes, is expected to perform hits such as "I'm Coming Out," "Upside Down," "Love Hangover" and much more.

The show is sold out on Ticketmaster but have no fear, there are tickets for sale on SeatGeek and StubHub. On StubHub, tickets are as low as $223 and as high as $395. On SeatGeek, tickets are as low as $225 and as high as $231.