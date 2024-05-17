Even more cloudy weather around Philadelphia on Friday before Saturday rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Yes, it's another cloudy day in the Philadelphia region, but there's always a bright side to every cloud.

It has been a relatively quiet May – while we've had plenty of dreary and drizzly days, that stabilizes the atmosphere and keeps the threat of strong thunderstorms at bay.

Temperatures on Friday should peak in the low 70s, we're expecting a high of 72 degrees. There may be a few sprinkles but much less than Thursday.

There may even be some brightening in the afternoon as a system approaches from the west.

There will be some breaks in the cloud cover Friday afternoon and into the evening if you have dinner plans - it won't be super warm but you could still plan to sit outside if you'd like.

The system to our west arrives around 5 a.m. Saturday bringing sprinkles here and there, and then picking up briefly.

One good thing is there's not a lot of moisture stuck in this system, as some of it is getting pulled away by a system to our southwest right now.

So on Saturday it's not a steady rain all day, and the showers should start to diminish around 3 p.m.

Sunday starts with clouds and a chance of a light mist or drizzle if you're headed to brunch or church, but the afternoon looks better with a chance of sun breaking through.

This sets us up for a nice start to next week, which will be noticeably warmer with more sun and much less rain. We could have some precipitation Thursday but will keep you updated.

The models are still differing on what could happen for Memorial Day Weekend - we will keep an eye on that as it gets closer and keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 72

Saturday: Showers expected. High 67, Low 57

Sunday: Clouds, PM sun? High 74. Low 55

Monday: Partly sunny. High 78, Low 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 54

Wednesday: Warm, some sun. High 83, Low 57

Thursday: Sun, PM showers. High 84, Low 64

