Suspect charged with murder in shooting of 2 Israeli Embassy staff at Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

The man accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials and other counts.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. He is also charged with causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and terrorism, and more charges could come, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Authorities have said the attack was targeted.

"This is a horrific crime, and these crimes are not going to be tolerated by me and my office," Pirro said.

Pirro said Rodriguez appeared in court Thursday and was advised by the judge that, if convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison. A preliminary hearing is set for June 18 and Rodriguez will remain in detention.

The victims were identified as two employees at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Israel's ambassador to the U.S. told reporters they were a young couple who were set to be engaged.

The shooting happened as the couple was leaving an event Wednesday night at the museum, which is located near the FBI's field office in D.C.

Smith told reporters Thursday that there will be "an increased presence of law enforcement officers around the community," including around faith-based organizations and schools.

Authorities said the suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum before the shooting. Smith told reporters the suspect then approached a group of four people, pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

According to charging documents in the case, video shows that after Rodriguez shot the couple, he walked closer them and fired "several more times." Milgrim sat up after being shot, and he reloaded his weapon and fired again at her, striking her, the documents allege.

Milgrim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. after being transported by DC Fire and EMS. Lischinsky was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:14 p.m.

In all, 21 rounds were fired from a 9 mm weapon, according to the court documents. A firearm magazine was found at the scene, and a handgun with its slide locked was found nearby.

Federal officials traced the weapon and say records show it was purchased by Rodriguez on March 6, 2020, in Illinois. The handgun was purchased legally, according to a person briefed on the investigation.

Rodriguez flew from Chicago O'Hare Airport to Reagan National Airport with the weapon in checked luggage, according to court documents.

Once officers arrived at the museum, Rodriguez asked to speak with police and told them, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed," according to the charging documents. Rodriguez was then taken into custody.

Jensen said the suspect came to Washington, D.C., on May 20 and was traveling for a work conference. It is unknown how the suspect knew about the event being held at the museum, but he told officers he bought a ticket to the event there three hours prior to the shooting.

A woman who was at the event, Katie Kalisher, told CBS News she encountered the suspect moments after the shooting. She said they spoke briefly and then he reached into his bag, pulled out a keffiyeh and said, "I did it. I did it for Gaza," before he shouted, "Free Palestine."

