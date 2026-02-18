Worried about your money in 2026? What to do before the market shifts again

With fears of an AI-driven stock bubble and uncertainty lingering after a volatile 2025, you might be starting the new year feeling overwhelmed about your finances.

In the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast from CBS News Philadelphia, consumer reporter Josh Sidorowicz sits down with Mical Jeanlys-White, founder and CEO of WealthMore, to break down what investors should know — and what they should ignore — as they navigate 2026.

Jeanlys-White said last year's market turbulence — from tariff headlines, to inflation news and job losses — created a disconnect between the news cycle and actual market performance.

While anxiety from headlines caused many investors to panic, major indexes rebounded sharply. The so‑called "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks delivered outsized returns, far outpacing high‑yield savings accounts and even broad market indexes.

Her advice echoes the message she has shared on this podcast before: stay calm, stay informed and stay invested.

Is an AI bubble coming?

A major theme of this year's market conversation is whether artificial intelligence is creating a tech bubble.

Jeanlys-White acknowledges the concerns. The MAG 7 are heavily invested in AI, and together they make up a significant share of market gains. If the bet on AI turns out to be wrong, the drop could be sharp.

But she cautions against panic.

"You do not have to have all of your eggs in the MAG 7," she said. "This is where diversification matters."

