Investigation underway after explosion at Sherwin Williams plant

Investigation underway for explosion at Sherwin Williams plant

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Officials are investigating an explosion at a Sherwin Williams plant.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Sherwin Williams at 701 South Shiloh Road.

Officials say one person, a worker at the plant, was injured and treated on the scene. It is unclear what started the fire.

The fire has been extinguished and fire crews are checking hot spots. Garland fire asks the public to stay clear of the plant.

Here’s a witness who was in a nearby building when the explosions happened at the Sherwin Williams plant. He’s a combat veteran and never heard an explosion quite like that. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/L92hDhILGC — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) August 7, 2023

This story is developing.