Interstate 76 to close overnight in Center City this week due to Viaduct construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has a traffic alert if your travels take you on Interstate-76 in Center City this week. Starting on Monday, PennDOT is going to close I-76 overnight so crews can do overhead Viaduct construction work.

That's roughly in the area between South Street and Interstate-676.

The construction will last until Thursday, Aug. 25. Closures of either the westbound or eastbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic is going to be diverted, so if you need to drive through that area late at night, you need to find an alternate route.