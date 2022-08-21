Watch CBS News
Interstate 76 to close overnight in Center City this week due to Viaduct construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has a traffic alert if your travels take you on Interstate-76 in Center City this week. Starting on Monday, PennDOT is going to close I-76 overnight so crews can do overhead Viaduct construction work.

That's roughly in the area between South Street and Interstate-676.

The construction will last until Thursday, Aug. 25. Closures of either the westbound or eastbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic is going to be diverted, so if you need to drive through that area late at night, you need to find an alternate route.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:15 PM

