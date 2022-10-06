Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.
As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.
The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.
The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
