What your insurance may not cover after a storm, and 1 step that could save your claim

Recent storms have flooded basements, submerged cars and brought down trees across the Philadelphia region. For many homeowners and drivers, the damage is a reminder that having insurance and understanding your coverage are not always the same thing.

On the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast, AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell shares common mistakes people make after severe weather and the steps experts recommend taking before the next storm hits.

Don't start cleaning up right away

After a flood or storm, many people instinctively want to begin cleaning up as quickly as possible.

Tidwell says that can create problems when it's time to file an insurance claim.

"You don't want to quickly get into that cleanup mode before you document all of that damage," Tidwell said.

Instead, homeowners should take photos and video of affected areas before removing damaged materials. Date- and time-stamped images can help insurance adjusters determine the extent of the damage and support a claim.

Flooded cars may have hidden damage

Vehicle flood damage often extends well beyond what drivers can see.

"The problem with water today is vehicles are moving computers," Tidwell said.

She recommends documenting water lines, mud and debris inside and outside the vehicle, then having the car inspected by a trusted mechanic. Modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics, cameras and sensors that can be damaged by water intrusion.

Not all storm damage is covered

One of the biggest surprises for policyholders comes after they learn what their insurance does not cover.

Tidwell said flood damage to a vehicle is generally covered under comprehensive auto insurance, not liability coverage.

"If you don't have a comprehensive rider on your auto insurance, that storm damage is not going to be covered," she said.

She also recommends an annual insurance review to make sure coverage still matches a family's needs.

Flood damage and water damage are not the same

Many homeowners are surprised to learn that homeowners insurance and flood insurance are different products.

Water from a burst pipe, leaking appliance, or other issues originating inside a home is typically covered under homeowners insurance. Water that enters from outside during a flood is generally not.

"Floodwaters from the outside, when the floodwaters rise on your street, say it comes into your home now from the outside, that is not covered by your homeowner's insurance policy," Tidwell said.

Separate flood insurance is required for that type of loss.

Sewer backups may require extra coverage

Another commonly overlooked issue is sewer backup protection.

Tidwell said damage caused by sewage backing into a home is typically not covered under a standard homeowners policy.

"That's not covered by a standard homeowner's insurance policy. You have to have that special sewer coverage to cover any sewer damage," she said.

Homeowners should review their policies to determine whether sewer backup protection has been added.

The 5-minute task every homeowner should do

Among Tidwell's top recommendations is creating a home inventory before disaster strikes.

The process can be as simple as walking through the house with a smartphone and recording video of every room.

"Take that home inventory of what your house looks like today," Tidwell said. "So you have a before and after should you need it, because if things are damaged, removed, and you can't prove it, that's really hard."

She recommends documenting high-value items, appliances and electronics, including model and serial numbers when possible.

"Your phone is the first place to start, and it's the photos and it's the video," Tidwell said. "Start at the basement, go all the way up to the top floor."

Keep records after a storm

If a storm forces you to stay in a hotel, rent a vehicle or purchase supplies to prevent additional damage, save every receipt. Those expenses may be reimbursable depending on the policy.

Tidwell also advises contacting your insurance company as soon as possible after a loss and keeping detailed records throughout the claims process.

Bottom line

With severe storms becoming more common, Tidwell says homeowners and drivers should not wait until disaster strikes to review their insurance coverage. Understanding what is and is not covered, documenting belongings and creating a home inventory can help avoid costly surprises when it comes time to file a claim.

You can watch the full episode of the In Your Corner podcast featuring AAA's Jana Tidwell and find new episodes posted Wednesdays on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.

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