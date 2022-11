Police on scene of accident on Henry Avenue in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Injuries have been reported after a car crash in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood on Monday morning. The accident happened along the 7900 block of Henry Avenue near Cheswick Road.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.