Why Eagles DC Sean Desai isn't surprised by Jalen Carter's dominant start

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni talks after Week 5's win against the LA Rams

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni talks after Week 5's win against the LA Rams

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni talks after Week 5's win against the LA Rams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Carter has wasted no time making an impact on the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.

Early in the third quarter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the rookie defensive tackle blew past an offensive lineman en route to violently tossing quarterback Matthew Stafford to the ground for his second sack of the day in the 23-14 victory at SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles open 21-day practice window for LB Nakobe Dean

Along with his two sacks, Carter had two tackles-for-loss and two quarterback hits on Stafford in the win.

Through five games, Carter has exceeded expectations to help the Birds start 5-0 for the second straight season. He's been a ferocious presence and stood out on a loaded Eagles defensive line.

But, defensive coordinator Sean Desai isn't surprised by the University of Georgia product's early success.

"I don't know if it's a surprise, but it's impressive how much he loves football," Desai said. "He's like a sponge. He's asking for feedback. He's getting coached hard. And even from his peers, he's taking a lot of coaching from his peers, and whoever he can feel like he can get information from, a lot of guys are touching him."

On the same field as seven-time All-Pro Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald Sunday, Carter looked like the best defensive lineman on the field.

With Fletcher Cox out due to an injury, Carter played a season-high 69.6% of the defensive snaps and the rookie followed up Donald's historic 2020 start.

Since 2016, when @NextGenStats' pressure data began being tracked, only two #NFL DTs have recorded 25+ pressures, 3.5+ sacks and 2+ FFs in the first 5 games of a season:



Jalen Carter (2023)

Aaron Donald (2020)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4dbNmhUQ5s — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 10, 2023

Carter joined Donald as the only two defensive tackles since 2016 -- when NFL NextGen Stats began being tracked -- to record 25-plus pressures, 3.5-plus sacks and two-plus forced fumbles in the first five games of the season.

Among rookie defensive players, Carter has the best grade on Pro Football Focus and he also ranks first with 23 pressures.

Carter ranks first on the Eagles in sacks with 3.5, just above Haason Reddick's three sacks. The Georgia product also has four tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles this season.

Desai said Carter's play can be a ripple effect for the defense.

"When you can create some disruptions, some havoc on defense, that's a big thing, and they're huge for energy and momentum swings," Desai said.

Carter was drafted to replace defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency following a career season. So far, the rookie has been slightly better than the veteran.

Carter has one more half sack than Hargrave and the edge over the former Eagle in pass rush win rate. Carter has a 24% pass rush win rate compared to Hargrave's 22%.

As a result of his early success, Carter is currently the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award on FanDuel Sportsbook. He's listed as the favorite at -175 to take home the trophy, while Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (+350) and Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (+1400) are listed second and third.

Entering the season, Carter was ranked as the second favorite to win the DROY award behind Will Anderson of the Houston Texans.