Deadly shooting near Independence Hall being investigated as road rage, Philadelphia police say

Deadly Old City shooting being investigated as road rage, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood over the weekend is now being investigated as a possible case of road rage. The shooting happened just steps away from Independence Hall Saturday night near 5th and Chestnut streets, according to police. 

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police. Another victim also drove himself to Pennsylvania Hospital in a white Cadillac with bullet holes after he was shot in the arm.

The sources have told CBS News Philadephia that one gunman was in a car and another was on a motorcycle.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. 

