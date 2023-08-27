One dead, one injured after double shooting in Old City: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Old City Saturday night, police say.
Officers responded to 100 S Independence Mall E and they say a 29-year-old man was shot twice on the right side of his torso and was pronounced dead a little before 9:30 p.m. after being taken to Jefferson Hospital.
Another person arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police say he drove himself to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
