One dead, one injured after double shooting in Old City: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Old City Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to 100 S Independence Mall E and they say a 29-year-old man was shot twice on the right side of his torso and was pronounced dead a little before 9:30 p.m. after being taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Another person arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police say he drove himself to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:14 PM

