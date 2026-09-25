How a 5-minute phone call could help lower your monthly bills

As inflation continues to strain household budgets, consumer experts say there may be an overlooked way to save money: negotiating bills you're already paying.

From cable and cellphone service to streaming subscriptions and even some utility bills, a simple phone call could result in lower monthly costs.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says consumers should pay particular attention when they notice a sudden increase in what they're paying each month.

"That is the perfect time to call and say, 'Hey, I don't want to pay this much. What are my options?'" Palmer said. "Talking with a person and making that request and saying you're thinking of canceling, that can really increase your chances of success."

Do your homework first

Before calling a service provider, Palmer recommends researching competing offers and knowing the alternatives available. That information can give you a better negotiating position, especially if you're prepared to switch providers.

Consumers should also ask whether any promotional rates or discounts are available. Companies may be more willing to negotiate if they believe a customer is considering taking their business elsewhere.

Loyalty can still pay off

Palmer says longtime customers should not underestimate the value of loyalty when asking for a lower rate.

"Because in some cases the service provider doesn't want to lose you as a customer, especially if they can see you've been making on-time payments for years," Palmer said. "That means you're a really good customer."

She recommends reminding companies how long you've been a customer and directly asking whether there are any offers available to help keep your business.

Don't overlook utility assistance programs

For consumers facing financial hardship, Palmer says utility companies may have programs that can provide temporary relief.

If you've recently lost a job or are struggling to keep up with bills, it may be worth asking about hardship assistance programs that could help reduce or delay payments.

PECO and PGW offer hardship grants that can be used to resolve overdue balances.

PGW Hardship Fund: Up to $1,500 per season.

PECO's Matching Energy Assistance Fund: Up to $1,250, though funds are limited and awarded on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Utility companies like PECO, Atlantic City Electric and Philadelphia Gas Works also offer low‑income payment programs. These programs can cap monthly bills based on income, sometimes reducing payments to as low as $10 to $25 per month, regardless of usage.

Palmer also encourages consumers to investigate unexpected spikes in utility bills rather than assuming higher costs are unavoidable. In some cases, hidden leaks, billing errors or increased usage may be driving the increase.

It's worth the ask

Negotiating a bill can feel uncomfortable, but Palmer says consumers need to advocate for themselves. Often, the only cost is a few minutes on the phone.

"We all have to be advocates for ourselves," Palmer said. "Sometimes getting a lower bill is as simple as picking up the phone, making the call, making a clear request to the customer service rep."

The worst a company can say is no, but consumers who never ask could be leaving money on the table.

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