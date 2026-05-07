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Florida man dies on job at Pennsylvania IMAX theater, official says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 71-year-old Florida man died after falling on the job at a Reading, Pennsylvania, movie theater Wednesday, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

Robert R. Franklin of Celebration, Florida, was working as an independent contractor at the IMAX theater in Reading when he fell about 50 feet through a drop ceiling, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene. 

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine Franklin's cause of death.

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