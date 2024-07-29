Ilona Maher recruits Jason Kelce as USA women's rugby super fan at Paris Olympics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's been no shortage of celebrity sightings at the Paris Olympics. Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were in the crowd to watch Simone Biles and the women's gymnastics team, first lady Jill Biden attended a U.S. women's water polo match, and Philadelphia royalty Jason and Kylie Kelce were spotted in the stands of Team USA field hockey's opening game against Argentina.

Given that Kylie played field hockey throughout her life, it's no surprise they made a point to catch the match. But another sport has recruited the Kelces to their fandom: USA women's rugby.

On Sunday, rugby star Ilona Maher posted a video on Instagram of her pitching former Eagles center Jason Kelce on being the team's "super fan."

"Women's water polo has Flavor Flav as their super fan. And you are a girl dad," she said. "Do you get anything from being our super fan? No. There's no money, no benefits," she joked.

Despite the lack of perks from taking on the title, Kelce was quick to accept.

"I am officially a fan. Women's rugby. Olympics," he said.

Earlier in the day, USA Rugby shared a photo of Jason and Kylie Kelce posing with several members of the women's national team, including Olympic alternates Nicole Heavirland and Kris Thomas, a Philadelphia native, while watching the Team USA's women's rugby sevens match against Japan.

"Just a bunch of Eagles," the caption said. Both USA men's and women's national teams are the Eagles.

And while he might be retired, Kelce proved his biceps still got it in an arm wrestling contest with Heavirland. Sporting the same navy beret he wore to watch field hockey, Kelce bested Heavirland, though not without a fight. "Holding onto that table a little bit?" she wrote on Instagram.

Kelce was quick to defend his technique. "Grabbing something with your off hand is not against any rules according to the guidelines set forth by the IFAW (International Federation of Arm Wrestling)," he wrote on X.

The American women dominated their first games of the 2024 Olympics, first beating Japan 36-7 and then Brazil 24-5. Their next match is against France Monday at 9:30 ET.