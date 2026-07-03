Hundreds pack Independence Mall for Philly Pops, Idina Menzel concert: "I love her with a big orchestra"

Despite extreme heat that delayed the start of the show by an hour, hundreds of people packed Independence Mall on Friday night for the annual free "Pops on Independence" concert, kicking off the Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia.

The Philly Pops opened the performance with the national anthem before playing several hometown favorites from the "Rocky" soundtrack, drawing cheers from the crowd.

A little before 9p.m., the orchestra welcomed Broadway star and Tony Award-winning singer Idina Menzel to the stage. Her appearance drew huge cheers from her fans in the crowd, many of whom said hearing her perform with a full orchestra made the evening memorable.

"It's the combination," said Colleen Uribe, who traveled from Kansas City for the concert. "I love her with a big orchestra, just her voice, and then the orchestra, it just gives you chills."

Among those in attendance was Josie, a violist from Brooklyn, New York, who said watching another orchestra perform alongside one of her favorite singers was especially meaningful.

"I'm part of an orchestra myself. I play the viola," she said. "And it's exciting to see another orchestra play in front of one of my favorite singers, or behind one of my favorite singers."

The music was a welcome distraction from brutally hot temperatures that remained high throughout the evening. Audience members and performers alike endured the heat as they celebrated the start of the holiday weekend.

"All the heat is just on me right now. My shirt's sticking to me, I'm getting all hot," said Dillen of Wallingford, Pennsylvania. "But I think it will be worth it in the end because I get to enjoy being here and celebrating July 4th."

Patriotism was on full display across Independence Mall, where many attendees said there was no better place to celebrate Independence Day weekend than the birthplace of the United States.

"The Liberty Bell is right there," said Jedah, who traveled from Brooklyn. "Philadelphia is so important to our country's history, so I just felt like if you're going to be anywhere in the country, you might as well be here."

The annual concert marked the beginning of Philadelphia's Independence Day weekend festivities and helped set the stage for events leading up to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration next year.

Menzel is also set to sing the America's national anthem before Saturday's World Cup Round-of-16 match in South Philly.