Rothman Ice Rink and Cabin now open through Feb. 26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a sign that winter is just around the corner. The Rothman Orthopaedic Ice Rink is now open at Dilworth Park.

The rink and cabin will be open through February 26, 2022.

You can reserve 90-minute skating sessions.

