14 undocumented immigrants arrested in ICE raid at Norristown, Pennsylvania, supermarket

Fourteen undocumented immigrants were arrested after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for ICE said.

ICE said in a statement that federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service and ICE conducted a federal court-authorized search at Super Gigante at the West Norriton Farmers Market on West Main Street.

"During the execution of the search warrant, 14 individuals were encountered who did not have legal status to be in the United States," ICE wrote in a statement. "These 14 individuals were taken into ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Carlos Obrador, head consul of the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, said in a statement that at least six of the detainees are Mexican nationals.

"It is important to point out that regardless of their immigration status, people have basic rights," Obrador said in a statement. "If someone is detained by immigration authorities, they have the right to request to speak with their consulate. The Mexican Consulate is prepared to provide our nationals with legal assistance in the event they require it."

Unides Para Servir Norristown, a grassroots Latino advocacy organization in Norristown, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that "more than 25 ICE vehicles entered our community with the sole purpose of intimidating and attacking our families."

Stephanie Vincent, a member of the Community for Change Montgomery County, said the raid was the latest in a series of immigration operations in the Philadelphia suburb.

"I don't think folks really understand how this is happening … I think the wider public probably thinks it's just Norristown, or just Philadelphia or just on the news in California," Vincent said. "But this is literally happening in towns in Montgomery County. In Ambler, in Bridgeport, in Conshohocken, in Lansdale, in Pottstown and also in neighboring counties. So, this is happening everywhere and people need to realize that these human rights abuses, the Constitution being trampled on is happening right here in Montgomery County."

During the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Meeting on Wednesday, multiple residents, including Vincent, asked the county to do more to protect its residents against ICE enforcement.

"This is bigger than immigration," Vincent said at the meeting. "This is about the soul of our county."

This is a developing story and will be updated.