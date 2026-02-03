ICE buys warehouse property in Berks County, Pennsylvania, for $87 million

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acquired a massive 64-acre warehouse property in rural Berks County, Pennsylvania, that may soon be used for detaining people.

A deed obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows ICE bought the property at 3501 Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township for $87 million Monday. The property is just off Interstate 78 and close to an Amazon fulfillment center.

The sale happened about 16 months after the property was acquired by commercial real estate investment firm PCCP. In September 2024, PCCP bought the property for $57.5 million from Transwestern Development Co. and QuadReal Property Group, according to Traded, a site that tracks major commercial real estate deals.

In response to an inquiry about the purchase, an ICE spokesperson said the "One Big Beautiful Bill" gave ICE "new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities."

Traded's listing says the warehouse building is 518,140 square feet, with 40-foot ceilings and 100 loading docks.

Township Solicitor Andrew D. Hoffman provided a statement on behalf of the township: