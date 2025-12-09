New Jersey twins charged with threatening to shoot ICE officers, hang Homeland Security spokesperson

Twins in Absecon, New Jersey, were arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers "on sight," and hang the top spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS announced Tuesday that Emilio Roman-Flores and Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores were both charged and arrested after posting the threats on social media, including threatening to hang DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Emilio Roman-Flores was charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy, terroristic threats and other offenses, according to the DHS. Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores was charged with conspiracy to commit terroristic threats.

The twins are being held by the Absecon Police Department in Atlantic County, which is west of Atlantic City.

"Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement in part.