Part of I-95 South in Philadelphia closed due to trash truck fire

A portion of Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia is closed as authorities work to get a trash truck that caught fire under control Friday afternoon.

ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's emergency alert system, announced I-95 southbound is closed between Exit 30 at Cottman Avenue and Exit 27 at Bridge Street as a result of the incident.

Chopper 3 was over the closed-off area of the roadway, where flames and black smoke were spotted billowing from the garbage truck shortly after noon.

CBS News Philadelphia

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time as detours are expected. Anyone planning to hit the road this afternoon and take I-95 can check out PA511.com for a closer look at traffic conditions.