Part of I-95 South in Philadelphia closed due to trash truck fire

By Jessica MacAulay

A portion of Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia is closed as authorities work to get a trash truck that caught fire under control Friday afternoon.

ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's emergency alert system, announced I-95 southbound is closed between Exit 30 at Cottman Avenue and Exit 27 at Bridge Street as a result of the incident.

Chopper 3 was over the closed-off area of the roadway, where flames and black smoke were spotted billowing from the garbage truck shortly after noon. 

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time as detours are expected. Anyone planning to hit the road this afternoon and take I-95 can check out PA511.com for a closer look at traffic conditions. 

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

