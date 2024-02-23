I-95 closure coming to Philadelphia this weekend as part of $329M CAP project

Southbound I-95 lanes in Philadelphia to close next weekend as part of CAP project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Closures are coming to southbound I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend, as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $329 million CAP project.

PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said the closure will be split, with one lane closing Saturday morning and all lanes closing by Saturday night.

The department will close one lane from I-95 South between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Then, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, the ramp from I-676 east to I-95 South (Chester/Philadelphia International Airport) will close.

From 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, all I-95 South lanes between Callowhill and Morris streets will be closed.

Also closing at 5 p.m. Saturday is the ramp from I-95 South to Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue. The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are part of a major construction project PennDOT is working on with the City of Philadelphia. The bridges at Penn's Landing are being demolished so crews can replace the CAP and build an 11.5-acre park on top of it.

PennDOT said it will be noisy and dusty, but crews will work as quickly as possible to get it done.

"Now it's time to switch over to the southbound lanes, which has its own challenges being on the neighborhood side," Rudolph said last week. "There's less open space on the west side of the highway to store debris. There's also less room for heavy equipment to negotiate as the existing CAP continues to get smaller with its removal."

PennDOT has several detours, including the Girard Avenue interchange or Callowhill Street to access Columbus Boulevard.

511PA is a free and always available tool travelers can use that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For more information on the I-95 CAP closure detours, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has an interactive map on its website.