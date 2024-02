Crews close down one lane of I-95 South Saturday morning, full southbound closure to come The department closed one lane from I-95 South between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, the ramp from I-676 east to I-95 South (Chester/Philadelphia International Airport) will be closed.