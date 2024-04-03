Crash on I-95 North in Philadelphia that caused closure under investigation: police

Stretch of I-95 north still closed for bridge repairs, PennDOT says road could reopen by the weekend

Stretch of I-95 north still closed for bridge repairs, PennDOT says road could reopen by the weekend

Stretch of I-95 north still closed for bridge repairs, PennDOT says road could reopen by the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a truck carrying a large concrete cylinder struck the Conrail Bridge above I-95 North on Monday, which caused a portion of the highway to close.

Authorities said the truck that struck the bridge on Monday afternoon was properly permitted and approved for a route with a Philadelphia police escort.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on I-95 North in Northeast Philly near the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange at Exit 26.

Police said the 37-year-old man driving the oversized truck wasn't injured during the crash.

Officers escorting the oversized truck notified police radio and the Office of Emergency Management following the bridge strike, according to police.

Traffic backed up on I-95 North following the crash before it shut down at 10 p.m. on Monday.

PennDOT said on Tuesday it's optimistic the portion of the highway will be able to reopen by the weekend.

Detours are currently in place for drivers to get around the closure at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange at Exit 26. CBS Philadelphia also has a list of other ways to get around the detour.

NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line is also suspended because of the bridge strike. The AC Rail Line is suspended between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATCO and with substitute bus service.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid the closure areas because of significant delays on I-95 and seek alternate routes. Allow plenty of time when traveling to your destination.

For the latest traffic information in Pennsylvania, keep up with PA511.com.