I-95 Northbound in Philadelphia could reopen by this weekend, PennDOT says

Here's how to get around the I-95 North closure in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PennDOT said Tuesday it's optimistic a portion of I-95 North in Philadelphia will reopen by the weekend after an oversized vehicle struck the Conrail bridge over the highway on Monday.

The vehicle struck the bridge near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Northeast Philly. Crews have been working on the emergency bridge repair since the highway was shut down on Monday night.

A detour for the closure is in place at I-95 North at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, Exit 26.

The details of the bridge strike are still under investigation.

How to get around I-95 closure in Philadelphia

A detour is in place for the closure of Northbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, Exit 26. Travelers are directed to use Exit 26, turn right on Aramingo Avenue and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North. The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North is also closed and will use the same detour during construction.

CBS Philadelphia

Prepare for delays before the closure point on I-95 North at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Ave Interchange. Alternates to I-95 North include Roosevelt Boulevard, Torresdale Avenue, Frankford Avenue and Richmond Street. You can also take the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey and take RT-130, I-295 or NJ Turnpike North and travel back into Pennsylvania via Betsy Ross Bridge or Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

CBS Philadelphia

NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line is also suspended because of the bridge strike. The AC Rail Line is suspended between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATCO and with substitute bus service.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid the closure areas because of significant delays on I-95 and seek alternate routes. Allow plenty of time when traveling to your destination.

For the latest traffic information in Pennsylvania, keep up with PA511.com.