Oversized vehicle strikes Conrail Bridge, leads to heavy congestion on I-95 Northbound in Philadelphia

By Jessica MacAulay , Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An oversized vehicle that struck the Conrail Bridge Monday afternoon has led to heavy traffic delays on I-95 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 26, PennDOT said.

Accident response crews are currently responding to the area of I-95 northbound between Exit 22 (I-676) and Exit 26. 

Conrail is set to inspect the integrity of the bridge following the crash that happened around 1:30 p.m., per PennDOT.

Blue portions show the impact of the oversized vehicle's strike Citizen App

The New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Rail Line has also suspended service in both directions between Philadelphia's 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations as a result of the bridge strike.

The AC Rail Line said they will be providing an alternate bus service between the 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations for riders. 

PennDOT advises drivers to consider taking alternate routes to avoid the traffic. It's unclear if there will be more closures at this time.

For the latest traffic information in Pennsylvania, keep up with PA511.com.

April 1, 2024

