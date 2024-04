Stretch of I-95 north still closed for bridge repairs, PennDOT says road could reopen by the weekend Emergency repairs continued overnight Wednesday on a bridge over I-95 north in Port Richmond, though the section of highway in northeast Philadelphia is still closed. PennDOT says the road could reopen by this weekend, but until then a detour is in place at I-95 North at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, Exit 26.