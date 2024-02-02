I-95 northbound construction in Philadelphia has drivers bracing ahead of congestion, closures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drivers are bracing for extra congestion this weekend as crews prepare to shut down a section of I-95 northbound for construction of the CAP project near Penn's Landing.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., a single-lane closure will occur on I-95 between the exits for Columbus Boulevard and I-676.

Then, from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, all lanes of I-95 northbound will be shut down as crews begin to demolish a large structure over the highway.

During the construction period, the following ramps will also be closed:

I-95 NB/I-676 WB on-ramp from Christopher Columbus Boulevard near Catherine Street



I-95 NB on-ramp from Christopher Columbus Boulevard at Lombard Circle



I-95 NB on-ramp from Front Street



I-95 NB on-ramp from I-76 WB



Columbus Boulevard will be the main detour route for cars, and many drivers said they're not looking forward to the extra congestion.

"We should airlift everybody that has to use I-95," Jeff Lentine said. "What are you going to do? If it has to be done, it has to be done. At least, they're doing it on the weekend."

Sharneka Hunter added, "Inconvenience. Inconvenience. I do drive. Right now, my car is down, but I've been hearing about that, and it's going to inconvenience everyone."

PennDOT's Brad Rudolph said his best advice is to avoid the area, if possible.

"All the alternate routes that have been established for this I-95 closure are going to be congested," Rudolph said. "We need all the alternate routes to work together for this to work."

He said this will be the first of several closures along this section of I-95 as the next one could happen President's Day Weekend.

"We're going to try to get two northbound closures and two southbound closures," Rudolph said. "So we're hoping for four weekends total for just the demo and later on in the project when beams go in, there might be additional closures."

Despite the traffic headaches this weekend, drivers said the end result of this shutdown, a large park over I-95, will be worth it.

"I think that would be good especially for the kids to keep them out of trouble," Hunter said.

Construction on the I-95 CAP Project is expected to last through 2027.

2 options to get around the closure per PennDOT

Here are two options to get around the closure, according to PennDOT. The first option is to go over the Commodore Barry Bridge into New Jersey by taking 295 North. To get back to Philadelphia from New Jersey, you would then take the Ben Franklin Bridge, where you could then pick up I-95 again.

The second option would getting off I-95 at exit 13 and then taking 291 to the Platt Bridge and then picking up the Schuylkill to the Vine Street Expressway.

More options are available on 511PA.com, which is a free and always available tool travelers can use that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more information on the I-95 CAP closure detours, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has an interactive map on its website.