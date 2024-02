I-95 northbound construction in Philadelphia has drivers bracing ahead of congestion, closures Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., a single-lane closure will occur on I-95 between the exits for Columbus Boulevard and I-676. Then, from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, all lanes of I-95 northbound will be shut down as crews begin to demolish a large structure over the highway.