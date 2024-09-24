Lanes reopen on I-95 north after crash, police investigation near Girard Point Bridge

Police shuts down I-95 northbound at Girard Point Bridge

Police shuts down I-95 northbound at Girard Point Bridge

Police shuts down I-95 northbound at Girard Point Bridge

The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a crash closed the highway near the Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia around 10:30 a.m.

The lanes between Exit 13 (I-76/PA-291 West Valley Forge) and Exit 17 (PA 611 North Broad/Pattison Avenue) were closed around 10:30 a.m. As of 12:40 p.m., PennDOT cameras showed traffic moving along the highway.

Earlier, video from Chopper 3 showed traffic moving in the far right lane as crews worked to clear the scene of the accident.

Car involved in accident on I-95 north CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police, responded to the crash, which closed lanes between the Philadelphia International Airport and South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Traffic stopped on I-95 north due to crash investigation CBS Philadelphia

Traffic on I-95 was backed up for miles Tuesday and police worked to turn some of the cars around to get them off the highway.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as they become available.