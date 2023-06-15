City tax dollars foot the bill of additional officers helping I-95 collapse detours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 100 Philadelphia police officers are stationed in dozens of posts around the I-95 reconstruction. They are helping drivers with traffic detours.

So who is paying for all these additional officers? According to one police source, "It's costing a lot."

At least for now, the city is coughing up the cash to pay for more than 100 additional Philly officers per day who are assisting with traffic detours near 95. But some neighbors in Tacony are asking why should taxpayers be the ones who should be footing the bill.

"I think every taxpayer is concerned about that," Reverend Karl Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson, of Tacony, used to quickly hop onto I-95 from his home to drive to his favorite grocery store. Now he travels through a maze of detours and police checkpoints.

"You have an overflow of police officers that's blocking community areas because of this accident," he said.

The I-95 traffic detail consists of 129 officers who are staffing 43 posts around the clock 24/7, according to the mayor's office.

“Don’t try to find those holes in the detour, you’re not going to find them.”



"It's necessary," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney says for now city tax dollars are footing the bill for those additional officers.

"We'll keep track of what it costs and hopefully, we think, we're pretty sure we're gonna get reimbursed," Kenney said.

He adds the city will pursue state and federal funding for reimbursement.

But that concerns neighbors like Wilkinson who believe the trucking company involved in the collapse of the I-95 overpass should pick up part of the tab.

"They should take responsibility based upon it was their employee," Wilkinson said. "It was their company. To take some part in it. Take some form of responsibility."

CBS News Philadelphia took that concern right to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Petrillo: Will the trucking company be on the hook for any of these costs?

Shapiro: It's an ongoing investigation. We'll see what happens when that's over.

The Philly mayor's office has declined to answer just how much all those extra officers are so far costing.

What we do know is most officers are from the city's traffic unit. There are also some officers working overtime.

We'll keep pressing officials over how our tax dollars are being spent.