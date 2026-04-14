Dump truck fire leads to backups on I-76 West in Philadelphia

The westbound lanes of Interstate 76 were temporarily blocked in Philadelphia Tuesday morning after a dump truck caught fire.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the charred remains of the truck sitting in the median near the City Avenue exit.

The lanes were reopened and traffic was beginning to move after 6 a.m., but a significant backup remains.

CBS News Philadelphia

If you want to avoid all this, consider alternate routes like Kelly Drive, Ridge Avenue, Main Street, Belmont Avenue or City Avenue.

We've reached out to local authorities for more information on the cause of the truck fire.