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3 dead in wrong-way crash on I-76 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, state police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Three people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on I-76 westbound near mile marker 330, according to state police.

State police said a white Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-76 Saturday morning. 

Troopers attempted to stop the truck twice, but the Ford pickup drove past them at a high rate of speed. 

The driver of the Ford then struck two vehicles head-on. According to state police, the occupants of the three vehicles involved in the crash died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.

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