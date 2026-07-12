3 dead in wrong-way crash on I-76 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, state police say

Three people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on I-76 westbound near mile marker 330, according to state police.

State police said a white Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-76 Saturday morning.

Troopers attempted to stop the truck twice, but the Ford pickup drove past them at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Ford then struck two vehicles head-on. According to state police, the occupants of the three vehicles involved in the crash died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.