Philadelphia Flyers lose to Carolina Hurricanes in OT in third straight loss

Sebastian Aho scored a pair of goals and assisted on Shayne Gostisbehere's overtime winner as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Gostisbehere, a former Flyer, scored on the power play, firing a slap shot past Philadelphia goalie Joseph Woll 2:51 into the extra period.

Aho scored 10 seconds into the game on a pass from behind the net by William Carrier. He tied the score 2-2 in the third period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from Nikolai Ehlers. Pyotr Kochetkov had 16 saves.

The win was the Hurricanes' first of the season after the Stanley Cup champions opened with a pair of losses, but it also matched an NHL record. It was the ninth consecutive season the Hurricanes have won their road opener, tying a mark set by the Flyers from 1980 through 1988. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour became the first coach to win nine consecutive road openers.

Philadelphia dropped its third straight game to start the season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers. They were the first goals scored by Flyers forwards this season.

Woll made 37 saves for the Flyers, who have been outshot 122-62 combined in their first three games.

The game was the first meeting between Carolina and Philadelphia since the Hurricanes swept the Flyers in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

Up next

Hurricanes: Travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Flyers: Start a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Tampa Bay.