Flights from PHL to Tampa canceled as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tampa International Airport was shut down at midnight Tuesday as the state prepares for Idalia, which strengthened into a hurricane overnight.

The storm is barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast and should make landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

The departures board at Philadelphia International Airport showed all flights to Tampa were canceled.

Idalia thrashed through western Cuba Monday, bringing heavy rain and winds.

Officials and the National Weather Service are urging Floridians to wrap up their preparations by Tuesday morning at the earliest.

In Tampa, the shelves at one Target store were bare. Residents were filling up on gas and getting sandbags.

Kris Dosal stocked up in Gainesville while traveling home to Tampa from North Carolina.

"We know once we get to Tampa, there will be nothing," she said.

Idalia is expected to weaken as it moves through Western and Central Florida. It's unclear when flights to Tampa will pick back up again.

Locally, Idalia should miss us. But both Idalia and Hurricane Franklin could increase surf and rip currents for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida and President Joe Biden has already approved a federal emergency disaster declaration for the state.