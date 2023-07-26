Hunter Biden's plea deal off for federal crimes after judge raises concerns about ongoing investigation

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) -- Hunter Biden's plea deal is off Wednesday -- at least for now -- CBS News confirmed shortly after President Joe Biden's son arrived at a federal court where he was expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that was likely to spare him time behind bars.

A federal judge raised concerns in court about a diversion deal when there is still an ongoing investigation underway.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement, which contained details about not prosecuting Biden for tax crimes in the future. She suggested the lawyers get back together and discuss it.

"I think having you guys talk more makes sense," she said to the attorneys.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the lawyers could resolve the case Wednesday, or whether they would have to go back into more discussions.

The deal was meant to clear the air for Hunter Biden and avert a trial that would have generated weeks or months of distracting headlines. But the politics remain as messy as ever, with Republicans insisting he got a sweetheart deal and the Justice Department pressing ahead on investigations into Trump, the GOP's 2024 presidential primary front-runner.

Republicans claim a double standard, in which the president's son got off easy while the president's rival has been unfairly castigated. Congressional Republicans are pursuing their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden's dealings, including foreign payments.

Biden's team is regrouping to see if there is any way to salvage the deal. Negotiations are said to still be underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous coverage below

Hunter Biden's lawyers struck a plea deal with prosecutors months ago, but Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill claim not all the evidence was considered.

In June, two misdemeanor counts of "willful failure to pay federal income tax" and a third for possession of a handgun by a drug user were filed. The third charge would be dismissed if Biden stays drug-free and doesn't commit additional crimes for two years.

The deal comes after a yearslong Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of the Democratic president's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother, Beau Biden.

"Americans should not have to accept two tiers of justice in this country," Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said. "One, if your last name is Biden and one for everybody else."

They've criticized the investigation run by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

This month, two IRS whistleblowers testified to Congress that their investigation was blocked and said they had evidence supporting felony tax charges.

House Democrats have pushed back.

"There is no evidence that Hunter Biden has received any kind of official favoritism in this prosecution for being Joe Biden's son," Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said.

Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans may consider an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in search of answers.

The Department of Justice says the prosecutor who led the case against Hunter Biden could soon testify publicly on Capitol Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee is currently investigating the DOJ after those two whistleblowers came forward saying that the president's son was given preferential treatment.

President Biden, meanwhile, has said very little publicly, except to note, "I'm very proud of my son."

Hunter Biden is not expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.