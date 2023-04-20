Hundreds rally, demanding fairness for Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of students, parents and teachers rallied outside City Hall Thursday. They are demanding fairness from the Philadelphia School Board, whose members are all appointed by the mayor.

A petition, signed by more than 2,500 people, calls on the Board of Education to be fair and equitable, to stop restricting enrollment, and to stop comparing schools that are dissimilar.

They also want support for schools so that every Philadelphia family, regardless of zip code, can choose a quality school for their children.