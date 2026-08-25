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U-Haul gets stuck in mud after illegally dumping hundreds of tires in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

By
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A U-Haul truck got stuck in the mud after illegally dumping hundreds of tires in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Monday. 

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department said someone driving a U-Haul truck drove from Belmont Avenue onto the grass to dump the tires, but then got stuck. 

U-Haul gets stuck in mud after illegally dumping hundreds of in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
CBS News Philadelphia

They say the driver left the truck and hundreds of tires behind. 

The city's illegal dumping ambassador said this is just one of several piles of trash that have been found around Fairmount Park. He believes the same person may be responsible, and says officials are working to determine who is behind the dumping.

Crews are now working to remove the tires, and multiple city agencies are looking for those responsible.

Parks and Rec says anyone who illegally dumps could face fines totaling $5,000 per piece of material. For this incident, that could be at least $100,000 in fines. 

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