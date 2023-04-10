Hundreds attend 10th annual Dyngus Day to celebrate Polish pride in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Polish pride was on full display in Philadelphia's East Torresdale neighborhood Monday.

On Monday, the community came out to celebrate Dyngus Day, a holiday similar to Saint Patrick's Day, with plenty of fun and festivities.

It was a party at Dagwood's Pub on Linden and Torresdale Avenues.

Hundreds came out for the 10th annual Dyngus Day, a Polish American celebration held every Easter Monday to mark the completion of Lent.

"People give up certain things for Lent, like drinking and certain foods," Edward Grzeskiewicz, the owner of Dagwood's Pub, said. "So Lent's over and today they just go crazy and start eating and drinking all the things that they gave up."

Grzeskiewicz says the holiday typically includes a little romantic fun. It's popular in Poland and Polish communities across the U.S.

He was inspired to host the celebration after a trip to New York.

"Me and my friend Jack went to Buffalo in 2014. It's really big up there and we brought it back to Philadelphia and it's growing every year. It's huge," Grzeskiewicz said.

The event was complete with Polish music, garb and fare, including traditional Polish bagels, sausage and stuffed cabbage in tomato sauce.

"It's a lot of fun. It's run by a great family. The food is great, the hospitality is great," Dennis Belk, a Northeast Philly, said.

The chef says the most popular item on the menu is pierogis. He says he'll probably sell thousands Monday.

"It's a whole new menu, just for this day and it's only available one day a year. It's really cool," Jack McPeak, the chef at Dagwood's, said.

The celebration was held both indoors and outdoors. Lots of people showed Polish pride by wearing red and white.

"I'm wearing my Phillies jersey. It just happens to be the same color as the Polish flag and Polish holiday," Matthew Lippolis said.

A holiday to shake off the winter months and welcome new beginnings.