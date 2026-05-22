Adult skeletal remains found near Northeast Philadelphia creek, police say

Police are investigating a set of skeletal remains found near a creek in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Authorities say police responded to the 2800 block of Grant Avenue just before 3 p.m. after reports of adult skeletal remains.

Police say the remains were found near Wooden Bridge Run Creek in Northeast Philadelphia. The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say anyone with information regarding this investigation should call Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).