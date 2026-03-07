Human remains found by hikers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania park, state police say

A pair of hikers discovered human remains on Friday in Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, state police say.

Authorities said two hikers called 911 at 12:30 p.m. after finding what they believed were human remains near 71 Chapel Hill Road inside the park.

Upper Providence Township police and state police responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office. The examiner's office recovered the remains and confirmed they were human.

Officials said the investigation is being conducted by Upper Providence Township police and Pennsylvania State Police.

It is unclear who the remains belong to or how long they may have been in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 484-840-1000.