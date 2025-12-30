Tests underway to see if human remains found in Berks County, Pennsylvania belong to missing man

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia says human remains recently found in Berks County are being tested to see if they belong to a man last seen nearly a year ago.

On Monday, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said human remains were found shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 in a wooded area near Lakewood Drive in the Flying Hills Community.

Cumru Township Police were able to confirm the remains were human, but were unsure of the gender, the DA's office said.

The remains, which were located about 20 yards off the golf cart path that leads to the 18th green in Flying Hills, are not related to human remains that were found in Cumru Township in April 2025, according to the district attorney.

The U.S. Marshals said the remains found on Dec. 28 were located in the same area that Travelle Martin was last seen after running from police in January 2025. Earlier this year, Cumru Police said Martin fled from officers as they responded to a "domestic incident."

Police, K-9s and drones were used to try to find Martin, though he was never located.