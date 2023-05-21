Huge turnout at inaugural HBCU festival in Philadelphia despite the rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people braved the rain for the inaugural HBCU festival in Philadelphia Saturday. It was the final of three days of celebrating the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Sixteen-year-old trumpet player Liliana Lewis spent months practicing for the big day.

Her marching band from West Philadelphia High School performed at the inaugural HBCU Festival at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

"It's going to be so much fun," Lewis, a sophomore, said. "I'm so sorry. I'm so excited!"

The event featured collegiate drummers, choirs and marching bands. Organizers wanted to connect young people in Philadelphia to HBCUs through music.

"We have such barriers for students to go to visit schools, so we are bringing HBCU culture to our neighborhood," Naomi Gonzalez said.

The festival included a college fair with 26 HBCUs, including Cheyney and Lincoln, represented.

There was a huge turnout despite the rain.

We talked to one mom from Upper Darby who brought her 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. Even though college is years away, she says it's never too early for them to start learning about the benefits of going to an HBCU.

"It's definitely a different experience, just to be around, you know, folks that look like them and different love and acceptance that they may experience there," Atiya Sapp said.

After her performance, Lewis wanted to check out the college fair so she could learn about music scholarships. She says her band director inspires her to become a professional musician.

"Hopefully I will be able to thank him when I'm older that I did this because of him," Lewis said.

"I love to hear when my kids say that," Brian Vanhook, West Philadelphia High School band director, said.

Lewis plans to continue practicing and sharing her love of music with others.