Howard University students spend spring break inspiring at Philadelphia public schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday was no ordinary day in Logan Walker's fifth-grade classroom at Add B. Anderson School in Philadelphia. Instead of her regular classroom teacher, her instructors were college students visiting as a part of the Howard University Alternative Spring Break program.

Six university students joined Walker's class to share insights about their college experience and answer questions about college prep. Though college is still seven years away for Walker, she still sees the value in having students visit.

"I can know what I have to do now, in fifth grade, to be able to do my best in college," Walker said.

Eva Andersen/CBS News Philadelphia

Each year, hundreds of students at the Washington D.C.-based HBCU participate in service projects over their week-long spring break, with student cohorts volunteering their time at locations across the U.S.

This year, 42 students are volunteering in youth empowerment (school visits) and community development (organizations that address violence, food insecurity, etc.).

Klia McTush, a Howard University freshman majoring in biology, encouraged students to develop good homework habits early to ease the transition into college.

"Whenever I get my homework, when I go home, I do it, while the material is fresh in my mind," McTush said. "Because you get so many assignments as you get older."

Dylan Wimberly, another Howard student, told students they shouldn't expect a free pass if they're tardy or skip class.

"If you're late to class, your teachers don't give you any leeway," Wimberly said.

Walker, whose parents both attended college, found the class visit helpful. She asked the volunteers about what a college English class would look like.

"Now I have more information about what's going to happen when I get to college," she said.

Eva Andersen/CBS News Philadelphia

The enthusiasm from students like Walker is exactly why many Howard students keep coming year after year to participate in the Alternative Spring Break program.

Aidan Sinclair Boatman, a junior majoring in TV and film with a double minor in Spanish and African American Studies, is spending her third year with the program.

"It's really interesting to see [students] mention, like, 'Oh, I remember the Howard students who came here last year. I loved you guys, I really want to go to Howard because you guys came here,'" Boatman said. "And it really makes me feel like I'm making a difference."

Boatman is aware spending a week volunteering isn't every college student's idea of a spring break. Some of the students they visit ask her why she does it.

"They say, 'You guys could've been asleep in bed, and you came here to visit us? Like why would you do that?'" Boatman said. "And I'm like, 'Because I wanted to get to know you guys.'"

Dlyssa Bailey, a senior Howard student on a pre-med track, is the site coordinator for this year's group visiting Philadelphia. She said that though the grade school students learn a lot, so do her classmates.

"Being in the position and actually being with the [younger] students has enlightened a lot of them and opened their eyes to the real situations that are going on that they aren't really aware of," Bailey said.

Ultimately, Bailey said she is thrilled that elementary-aged students can see role models who look like them.

"We do take pride in serving and encouraging the Black community," Bailey said. "A lot of these students aren't aware of the opportunities that can be available to them. And it's our job to specifically promote that group to thrive for excellence."